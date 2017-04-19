Governor, Education Commissioner want to increase school attendance

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A new state guide giving local and regional school districts in the state a framework to develop plans and interventions to reduce chronic absenteeism is now available.

Governor Dannel Malloy and state Education Commissioner Dianna Wentzell announced the release of the guide today at a time when Connecticut’s chronic absenteeism rate is at an historic low but they want to keep it that way.

Governor Malloy says “Tackling chronic absenteeism is critical to improving outcomes for all of our students so that they receive an adequate education that prepares them to succeed in life.”

Today’s announcement was made at the Thomas Mahan Elementary School in Norwich where chronic absences dropped in the last year from 8.2 percent to 2.3 percent.   Statewide chronic absences dropped 10.6 percent to 9.6 percent since the 2014-2015 school year.

