NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Never forget. Never again.

Wednesday is Holocaust Remembrance Day. At the University of New Haven, Holocaust survivor Ruth Fishman of West Hartford provided the audience some powerful perspective.

“Six million Jews is twice the population of Connecticut. That gives you an image. I am one of the lucky ones. I survived,” Fishman said.

An estimated one third of all Jewish people alive at the time were murdered during the Holocaust.