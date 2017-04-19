In the Bender Kitchen: Cakes With Antonio’s Pizza and Deli

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Many people are getting ready for confirmations, communions, and Mother’s Day. This is the time of year to put in that special customized cake order for these types of big family events.

When placing an order for a cake of this magnitude (these are usually bigger tiered cakes) they like to talk with the customer to make sure they deliver on the best cake possible. Some of the questions asked include: how many people we would be serving, what flavor and what design they have in mind. From there, they will sketch out a cake design customized to meet their party event needs. To make a cake like this, they typically ask for 2 weeks or more depending on the design of the cake.

To schedule a design meeting for your special event, please contact Emanuela Batista at 203-754-8107 or go to www.go2antonios.com

 

