Kitchen fire damages apartment at Quinnipiac University’s Whitney Village

HAMDEN, Conn (WTNH) – A kitchen fire Tuesday evening damaged an apartment unit at Quinnipiac University‘s Whitney Village housing complex.

Hamden firefighters were called to the apartment just before 6:30 p.m. When investigators arrived, they noticed light smoke in the interior hallways and stairwell leading to the second floor. According to Hamden Fire Marshal Brian Dolan, the fire started on a stove top in one of the units while a student was cooking.

The student tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but was unsuccessful. The sprinkler system was activated in the unit, and helped extinguish the flames.

No one inside the complex was hurt. The three students living in the apartment were relocated by the university.