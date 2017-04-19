Liberty Community Services: Project Style 2017

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Project Style 2017 is Liberty Community Services premiere fundraising event to help raise funds and awareness while creating a network of champions committed to bringing attention to those in need of housing and support services who experience homelessness, HIV/AIDS, mental illness and addiction.

This is the 9th year that Liberty is hosting Project Style. It started modestly 8 years ago at Artspace. The intention is to highlight talent and beauty of NH and connect it with a cause. Project Style is the result of dozens of volunteers including the support of Neville Wisdom Fashion, Chestnut Foods and 116 Crown.

The evening features a cocktail hour, silent auction and the runway show featuring local New Haven Businesses and headliner Neville Wisdom, who will be showing his spring collection.

In addition to Neville’s own models, Liberty works with local community members to be models during the show. This year’s event features community models as well.

For more information visit www.libertycs.org