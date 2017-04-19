Malloy to make announcement on education in the state

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Dannel Malloy will be making an announcement in Norwich involving education here in Connecticut on Wednesday morning.

Malloy will be joining the State Department of Education commissioner Dianna Wentzell in a news conference to talk about making sure all of the state’s children are getting the education they need to prepare them for the future. A press release states that that conference is to ensure that all children are receiving “a proficient and comprehensive education.”

The conference starts at 11 a.m. at Mahan Elementary School at 94 Salem Turnpike in Norwich.