Malloy to make announcement on education in the state

WTNH.com Staff Published:
File photo of Governor Malloy

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Dannel Malloy will be making an announcement in Norwich involving education here in Connecticut on Wednesday morning.

Malloy will be joining the State Department of Education commissioner Dianna Wentzell in a news conference to talk about making sure all of the state’s children are getting the education they need to prepare them for the future. A press release states that  that conference is to ensure that all children are receiving “a proficient and comprehensive education.”

The conference starts at 11 a.m. at Mahan Elementary School at 94 Salem Turnpike in Norwich.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s