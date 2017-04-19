Man arrested on child endangerment charges in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Norwalk has been arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to lure a juvenile into his car on Tuesday.

According to Norwalk Police, 32-year-old Angel Jiminez-Barzallo was seen by an officer speaking to a juvenile around 8:39 p.m. As the officer got closer, Jiminez-Barzallo drove away quickly.

The officer spoke to the juvenile who said that Jiminez-Barzallo asked her to get into his car. The officer stopped Jiminez-Barzallo’s car and identified him.

The Special Victims Unit assumed the investigation and later learned that Jiminez-Barzallo grabbed the juvenile’s wrist and hand during the encounter and only let it go when he saw the police car.

Jiminez-Barzallo is facing risk of injury to a minor and breach of peace charges. He is being held on a $50,000 bond. His next court date is April 28.