My birth certificate is literally ‘fake news’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Saying life shouldn’t be a complicated puzzle, advocates for thousands of adoptees in Connecticut are pushing for a change in law that will allow everyone to have an accurate birth certificate.

If you were adopted prior to 1983 in Connecticut, your birth certificate only shows your adoptive parents names meaning; you can’t tell your doctor your family medical history. Adoptees say it’s time for this to change.

Three years ago, the law was changed so that those that were adopted after 1983 could get a real birth certificate; but because of quirk in Probate law, those born before that year were left out. “The birth certificate that I would get when I go to city hall is literally ‘fake news.’ It’s not accurate.” said Kathy Flaherty, of Newington, who is among those fighting for something most of us take for granted; an accurate birth certificate. She is one of an estimated 62,000 adoptees living in Connecticut.

“Most of us were born to young men and women who conceived out of wedlock. A shame to their family and a sinner to their church. The ingenious solution to this problem was a 1950’s style version of ‘don’t ask don’t tell,” said Karen Caffrey of Manchester who heads an adoptee rights group called ‘Access CT Now.’

Eileen McQuade of South Windsor said, “As a pregnant teenager in the 1960’s I was sent away to a ‘maternity home’ in New York City. I was alone and delivered my child without any family support.” McQuade says she found out that her infant daughter was given to a family that she knew nothing about and they knew nothing about her. Thirty years later the infant daughter found Eileen after three years of searching. She adds, “I believe that adoptees should have the right to birth certificates because we don’t do adoption that way anymore.”

It means that Karen and Kathy and Eileen’s daughter, have birth certificates that only show their adoptive parents names so things like trying to track family medical history is almost impossible.

Flaherty cited a case in her own adoptive family saying, “I had a brother who died at 33 of a congenital heart disease that we didn’t know he had because he was also adopted too.”

Older birth parents and relatives are dying off, so are some of the adoptees leaving their children and grandchildren with big holes in their personal family health histories. Adds Caffery, “We feel strongly that time is of the essence. It’s time to end this failed social experiment of secrecy and shame. It’s time to threat us as full citizens of our country and our state.”

Catholic Charities, which does many adoptions, is opposing this bill contending that many birth parents from this period still want confidentiality. Catholic Charities says they will do family health research for these adoptees if asked.