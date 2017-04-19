Newtown Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that killed a motorcyclist in Newtown on Tuesday.

According to police, the single bike accident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at 195 Riverside Road in Sandy Hook. When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they found a red and black street motorcycle and the driver, Martin Amidon, of Newtown.

The 37-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics as a result of his injuries from the accident.

Newtown Police is requesting that any witnesses that may have seen the accident of the vehicle operating in the area prior to the accident to contact Officer Lorancaitis at 203 426 5841.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.