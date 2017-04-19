NTSB investigates deadly East Windsor plane crash

Related Coverage Two dead in East Windsor plane crash

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– The NTSB will be on scene in East Windsor after a deadly plane crash Tuesday night.

It happened near Skylark Air Park right off Wells Road. Investigators say the plane crashed about 50 yards from a driveway. It landed nose down. There is video from shortly after that crash. Investigators say when they found the plane it was mostly intact, except for damage to the front and the wings.

Police say eyewitnesses told them it looked like the plane had stalled before it went down. Investigators don’t yet know if the pilot radioed for help before the crash. Both people on board were adults but police aren’t yet releasing their names since they’re still notifying their families.

Officials expect it’ll take about two days to do a thorough investigation of the crash. The NTSB will be on the scene later Wednesday to investigate.

“Right now we are working with the NTSB, we have been on the phone with them. The feds are coming to help. They’ll take over when they get here. We are looking into who owns the plane and not released the victims’ names or the identity of the deceased,” said Detective Sgt. Matthew Carl, East Windsor Police.

Officials say the last deadly plane crash in this area was about 35 years ago.