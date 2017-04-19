NTSB investigates deadly East Windsor plane crash

Related Coverage Two dead in East Windsor plane crash

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– The NTSB will be on scene in East Windsor after a deadly plane crash Tuesday night. East Windsor police are working with NTSB officials, who will take over the investigation when they arrive. They are expected on Wednesday.

The crash happened near Skylark Air Park right off Wells Road. Investigators say the plane crashed about 50 yards from a driveway, landing nose down. They also say the plane was mostly intact when they found it, except for damage to the front and the wings.

Investigators do not yet know if the pilot radioed for help before the crash. Both people on board were adults but police are not yet releasing their names, since they’re still notifying their families.

Officials expect it will take about two days to do a thorough investigation of the crash.

“We are in the process of identifying who owns the plane and the identity of the deceased,” said Detective Sgt. Matthew Carl, East Windsor Police.

Officials say the last deadly plane crash in this area was about 35 years ago.

An eyewitness who did not want to be identified said it appeared the plane had just taken off when it crashed. He said when the pilot tried to turn the plane it appeared to stall.