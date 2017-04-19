Ordering At Subway As Simple as Logging Into Facebook

By Published:
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Facebook fans can now eat fresh ordering from Subway through Facebook Messenger. The Milford-based restaurant is offering a new option for ordering online with the first of it’s kind sandwich ordering bot on Facebook. You can order a sub or salad customized the way you like it with all of your favorite toppings. You can also pay through any device that offers Messenger.

The bot works with more than 26,000 Subway restaurants around the U.S. Here’s how it works. You can launch the bot with the Messenger app, at Messenger.com or visit Facebook.com/Subway and tap “start order.” You’ll choose your closest Subway location, then select your bread, meats, veggies, and sauce. And you can pay there, too, using Facebook’s payment system or Mastercard. In 15 minutes or less, your order will be ready for pickup.

