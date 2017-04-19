Penn. man found guilty of murdering State Trooper

(WTNH) — A Pennsylvania man looking to “spark a revolution” has been found guilty of murdering a State Trooper on Wednesday.

A jury convicted 33-year-old Eric Frein on all 12 charges including killing an officer and terrorism.

Frein was accused of hiding in a forest in September of 2014 and opening fire with a sniper’s rifle in an ambush on State Police barracks.

He shot two State Troopers, however, only one of them survived.

Frein was captured after a 48-day manhunt, in which he left bombs in the woods.

He now faces a potential death sentence.