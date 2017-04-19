People magazine names Julia Roberts ‘World’s Most Beautiful’

FILE - In this Thursday, May 12, 2016, file photo, Actress Julia Roberts poses for photographers upon arrival for the screening of the film Money Monster at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Roberts is more than just a "Pretty Woman." People magazine has named her the "World's Most Beautiful Woman" announced Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julia Roberts is more than just a “Pretty Woman.” People magazine has named her the “World’s Most Beautiful Woman” for a record fifth time.

The magazine announced Roberts’ selection on Wednesday. The 49-year-old actress has previously claimed the cover spot in 2010, 2005, 2000 and 1991.

Roberts, who won an Academy Award for “Erin Brockovich,” says she is “very flattered” by the experience.

People’s 28th annual “World’s Most Beautiful” double-issue will be on newsstands Friday.

