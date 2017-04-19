Police arrest Hartford man accused of selling drugs

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in Hartford conducted an investigation into the area of 97 Van Block Avenue after complaints of drug sales.

According to police, a car was sitting in the parking lot so they approached the car when they smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

Police found 111 oxycodone pills, 2.3 pounds of marijuana and $2,800. They arrested Benny Goodman, 22, of Hartford, on Tuesday at 5:45 pm.

Goodman charged with criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell narcotics, and operation of motor vehicle while license is suspended.