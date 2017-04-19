Related Coverage BBB warns users to read fine print

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– How much do you know about the terms and conditions of your credit card, that website you log onto every day or the plane ticket you bought? News 8 is stretching your dollar with where you could be signing away your rights without knowing.

Viral video of a United Airlines passenger showed us what is in the fine print is not always a pretty picture.

Here are a few examples of when you may want to take a closer look before singing your name:

There’s a lot of fine print in our lives. Think about it, whenever you open an app, bank account or even log onto a website, there’s several pages of sometimes hard to understand legal jargon. But when you blindly accept those terms you could be giving up your day in court. Forced arbitration is common in contracts which means customers often can’t sue a company in court.

You could be giving up your privacy, sometimes just by logging onto a website, means you agree to the companies terms and conditions. Many times that means your habits on the site and your data can be used or resold.

If you don’t read the find print when opening or changing a bank account, you may not know how much you really owe. Last year the nation’s biggest banks raked in more than $6.4 billion just for ATM or overdraft fees. It can be hard to avoid such charges because they aren’t easy to find. So the next time, spend some time reading the fine print, it may effect what you do and even save you some money in the future.

So many people say they feel rushed to sign in many cases. It’s important to know you can and should always ask questions whenever you have concerns.