Report: Majority of Conn. counties have poor air quality

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A new report out, “The State of the Air,” done by the American Lung Association shows the majority of our counties have poor air quality.

The state monitors air-quality daily for particles that are harmful to your health. Rick Pirolli is the director of air quality planning with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said, “People are exposed to unhealthy air. And we are trying to do everything we can to reduce that.”

The American Lung Association’s “State of the Air” 2017 report finds Fairfield county is one of the nations 25 most polluted ozone counties. The report focuses on two outdoor air pollutants which include ozone and particle pollution.

DEEP said 95% of the ozone pollution comes from outside the state of Connecticut.
Pirolli added, “You’re basically at the end of the tail pipe. So it just blows in with the with the wins. It blows in from the southwest up the I-95 corridor and through the western portion of the state.”

Pirolli added the state is aggressively controlling their own omissions—but explains how easily pollution comes in from other states. “They are coming from mobile sources cars. Cars, trucks, and also from power plants,” said Pirolli.

Pirolli told News 8 unhealthy levels of air pollution can put people at risk. Pirolli said, “It stresses the lungs, it irritates the lungs.” DEEP added there are things you can do to cut down pollution, such as refraining from recreational wood-burning. You can carpool and you can run your appliances in the evening to reduce electrical demand.”

