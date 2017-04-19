Sen. Blumenthal to call on Soccer Federation to reject Russia as World Cup Host

Related Coverage Blumenthal: FIFA should disqualify Russia from hosting 2018 World Cup

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is asking FIFA to disqualify Russia as the host of the 2018 world cup.

FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) is in charge of running the World Cup every four years.

Senator Blumenthal says Russia enabled Syria to commit a chemical attack, which reportedly killed 70 people. Syria denied these claims.

The Senator claims Russia knew what was going on, and should have made an attempt to stop it. He is sending a letter to FIFA to state that the 2018 World Cup should not be held in Russia following those war crimes.

The Senator is set to speak at a news conference at the State Capitol at 11:45 a.m. on April 19th.