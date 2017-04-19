Sen. Blumenthal to call on Soccer Federation to reject Russia as World Cup Host

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is asking FIFA to disqualify Russia as the host of the 2018 world cup.

FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) is in charge of running the World Cup every four years.

Related: Blumenthal: FIFA should disqualify Russia from hosting 2018 World Cup

Senator Blumenthal says Russia enabled Syria to commit a chemical attack, which reportedly killed 70 people. Syria denied these claims.

The Senator claims Russia knew what was going on, and should have made an attempt to stop it. He is sending a letter to FIFA to state that the 2018 World Cup should not be held in Russia following those war crimes.

The Senator is set to speak at a news conference at the State Capitol at 11:45 a.m. on April 19th.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s