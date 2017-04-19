Serena Williams photo sparks pregnancy speculation

By Published:
Serena Williams of the U.S. makes a forehand return to Romania's Simona Halep during their singles final at the WTA tennis finals in Singapore, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

(ABC) — Serena Williams posted a photo of herself standing sideways with the caption “20 weeks” on Snapchat on Wednesday, then deleted it — prompting widespread speculation that the 23-time major champion is pregnant.

Williams, 35, did not comment beyond the photo and two-word caption.

“We have not been informed nor do we have confirmation [that Serena is pregnant]. We will let you know once we have further information,” the WTA said in a statement.

Williams got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December.

Williams hasn’t played since winning the Australian Open in late January. She pulled out of her next two scheduled events — Indian Wells and Miami — citing a left knee injury. Her only other tournament this year was in Auckland, New Zealand, where she lost in the round of 16.

Tennis’ next major event is the French Open, which begins on May 28. If Williams is, in fact, 20 weeks pregnant, she would be due in early September.

