Timeline for showers in the next few days

(WTNH) — The first of three disturbances that will bring rain is moving through Connecticut Wednesday night. You can expect a break in the action for most of Thursday. A few showers may linger around dawn, but most of the day looks dry. It will get briefly warmer with highs ranging from near 60 at the Shoreline to the mid-upper 60s inland.

Showers return Thursday night into Friday

Another storm system brings showers back to Connecticut by late Thursday night, and the off/on rain continues on Friday. The steadiest rain may be Friday morning, and it could coincide with the morning commute. It will be noticeably cooler on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 50s. The threat of rain lessens by late in the day. A break in the action is ahead for Friday night through Saturday night. There may not be much sun on Saturday, but it looks dry with highs in the 50s to near 60.

Another round of rain possible on Sunday

A storm system moving through the Mid-Atlantic states on Saturday will get closer to Connecticut by Sunday. It’s still early, but the forecast is for rain showers spreading inland during the day. It will be cool with highs only near 50. All told, it looks like there will be about an inch of rain in the next four days in Connecticut. That’s good news after a dry stretch in the middle of the month.