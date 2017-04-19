Trump to keynote US Coast Guard Academy graduates on May 17

U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London (file).

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will deliver the commencement address to graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy next month.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer announced Trump’s participation in the May 17 ceremony in New London, Connecticut, on Wednesday.

Each year, the president delivers the commencement address at one of the U.S. military service academies.

It will be Trump’s second time addressing graduates during commencement season this year.

He’s scheduled to deliver the keynote address at graduation exercises at Virginia’s Liberty University on May 13.

