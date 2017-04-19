Trump to make commencement speech at Coast Guard Academy graduation

President Donald Trump salutes as he stands on the tarmac after disembarking Air Force One as he arrives Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is returning from Mar-a-Largo, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — President Donald J. Trump will be coming to Connecticut in May to deliver the keynote address at the Coast Guard Academy (CGA) graduation on May 17.

Media sources with CGA confirmed President Trump is to speak to the graduates at the 135th Commencement following a White House announcement on Wednesday.

“Every commencement is a special occasion, but it is particularly memorable when the President presents our future leaders with their commissions,” said Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. James E. Rendon. “We are also grateful for the opportunity to highlight our Academy and our mission to develop leaders of character for the Coast Guard and the nation.”

The President traditionally addresses the graduating class at one of the federal service academies on a rotating basis. President Obama came to the Academy in 2015. This will be the first time President Trump addresses a federal service academy graduating class as Commander in Chief.

The Commencement Exercises are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. on Cadet Memorial Field.

The CGA says the event is not open to the public. If there is inclement weather, the graduation will be held in Leamy Hall Auditorium, where seating will be limited.

