Wallingford drug dealer pleads guilty to deadly heroin

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford man pleaded guilty in a New Haven courtroom Wednesday, to dealing heroin containing fentanyl that caused a deadly overdose last August.

According to court documents and statement made in court, investigators found 28 year-old Daniel Guillen provided the heroin connected to the untimely death of a 30 year-old man on Aug. 31, 2016.

Guillenb has been behind bars since police arrested him on Jan. 19. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12.

Guillen faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.