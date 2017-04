(WTNH) — The Florida woman accused of threatening a Sandy Hook father will stay in jail while she decides if she still wants to plead guilty or go to trial.

Lucy Richards looked disheveled and used a wheelchair during a brief appearance in a Florida courtroom on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old admitted she violated the terms of her release when she didn’t show up for a hearing last month.

Prosecutors say she got angry and sent threats to Lenny Pozner after reading online conspiracy theories.