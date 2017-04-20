2 Seattle officers shot while responding to robbery, suspect at large

(ABC) — Two Seattle police officers were shot Thursday while responding to a robbery at a 7-Eleven, according to the city’s police department.

The two officers, one male and one female, were brought to the Harborview Medical Center. The hospital tweeted that the male officer was upgraded to serious condition, and that the female officer remained in satisfactory condition. One officer suffered a shot to the chest, but was wearing a vest sustained minor injuries. The other officer was shot in the chin and the rib cage.

Condition update: Male officer has been upgraded to serious condition; female officer remains in satisfactory condition. @SeattlePD — UW Medicine (@UWMedicine) April 20, 2017

Officers responded to a robbery on the 600 block of First Ave. shortly after 1 p.m. local time.

A fight had ensued between the two officers and the suspects. One of the officers was fighting with one of the suspects on the ground. A female suspect approached and struck the officer on the head with a bottle. The two suspects then fled.

The female suspect is in custody. The male suspect who barricaded in a nearby building has also been apprehended. One of the two suspects contained has “significant injuries,” according to police.

Police initially said they were looking for a possible third suspect, but later tweeted, “Detectives have determined 3rd person initially believed to be suspect was not involved in incident. All suspects in custody.”

Police searching for possible 3rd suspect: black male, dark complexion, 5’11, 250 lbs, black jacket, glasses, Seahawks beanie. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 20, 2017

“Our hearts and our thoughts are with those officers and their families,” Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said.

Police are advising people to stay out of the area near Madison Street and Western Ave in downtown Seattle. A large police presence is in the area as it is “still an active crime scene,” according to the Mayor.

Several blocks in the area are still closed to traffic while the investigation is ongoing.

One of the old federal buildings in the area is blocked and people in the building are still sheltering in place until police “render it safe,” according to Deputy Chief Carmen Best.