Additional Lawsuits Filed in Connection With Danbury Sex Trafficking Ring

WTNH – Two additional victims of the human trafficking and racketeering conspiracy involving infamous Glastonbury businessman Bruce Bemer, and William Trefzger, took action today in Bridgeport Superior Court, to protect their Constitutional rights. The young men, identified as John Doe #1 and T.M., were forced into drug addiction and prostitution by the defendants who exploited the victims’ serious mental and emotional disabilities for their own sexual gratification and financial gain.

Earlier this month, Faxon Law Group filed suit to freeze assets belonging to two of the conspirators, Bemer and Trefzger, who-on multiple occasions and over the span of decades-targeted children and men who were mentally and emotionally incapacitated and entangled them in a perverse criminal racketeering scheme involving drug use, forced prostitution, sexual abuse and exploitation.

Bemer, 63, presently out on a $500,000 cash bond, is the owner of New London-Waterford Speedbowl and Bemer Petroleum Corp. and admitted that he repeatedly coerced sex from the victims, who he refers to in court arrest warrants as “kids” and “boys.” Trefzger, 70, housed at the Bridgeport Correctional facility, is a convicted sex offender formerly operating out of Westport, CT. In addition to cash and drugs, the defendants promised access to vintage cars and aircraft and threatened harm if the victims did not comply.

“These sick individuals engaged in a continuous course of depraved and corrupt business activity for many years,” said Attorney Joel T. Faxon. “These young men were preyed upon and intimidated by low-life criminals solely because they were known to be mentally ill and emotionally distressed. As more people come forward it is now clear that children were also ensnared in this filthy criminal enterprise.”

In addition to the four men who have filed suit, many more victims of this sexual racketeering scheme remain.

“These individuals deserve a better life and soulless sexual predators like Bemer and Trefzger need to learn there are great financial consequences to inflicting emotional and bodily harm for their own sick personal needs,” said Faxon. “Not only are they facing serious felony criminal charges, but I will make sure they are put out of business permanently.”