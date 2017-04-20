Bluefish groundskeeper battles weather to ensure fields are beautiful

(WTNH) — “Let’s play ball!”

Dave Chores is the head groundskeeper with the Bridgeport Bluefish. It’s his fifth year with the grounds crew. According to Chores, he’s been there for 9 years total and has had every job except be the mascot.

“I would be at Yankee Stadium as a little kid and I’d see the guys watering the field, dragging the field, lining the field, I’m like: I want to do that one day and now I’m here,” Chores said.

Chores says he sets up all of the batting practice equipment, mows and does the lines and dirt.

“For a 7 o’clock game, you’re here at 10 o’clock. We’ll start doing the bullpens and then mow and just touch up the wall pads make the place look as beautiful as possible. Make it pop for when the fans walk in the main gate. Right when the gates open, you want them to see the field pop and jump out and make a good first impression,” Chores said.

Chores said his job requires long hours.

“You just got to start and be able to work long hours. Don’t be afraid to get dirty, wet, cold ya know. You’re working out here in all types of temperatures, extremes, you just got to start low and work your way up. That’s what I did and I’m here now,” Chores said.

The weather is always a challenge for Chores.

“You always got to be on your toes with the weather, radar, the 10 day forecast, 5 days… It’s so unpredictable, especially here in the northeast. It’ll say it’s going to rain in an hour then it changes and it says it’s going to be sunny then you get a downpour,” he said.

Chores’ main goal is to have people be impressed with the fields.

“Opening day, you just want everything to pop when you see it walking out the gate and just you want the people to say wow that field looks amazing,” He said.

Just like all of the guys who play, Chores hopes to wind up in the major leagues one day.

If you have an idea for someone we should talk with for ‘Working for Connecticut,’ send us an email or Facebook message, and watch News 8 every Thursday for more stories on the people who are working to make Connecticut a great place to live.