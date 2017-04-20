Condos evacuated after fire breaks out in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– An adult and child are safe after a fire broke out in their Bloomfield home Thursday morning.

The fire department tells News 8 that a fire broke out at the Wintonbury Place Condominiums at 1 Camelot Drive around 5:30 a.m. An adult and child were able to get out of the home safely and firefighters evacuated the rest of the building as a precaution.

The fire was declared under control around 6:30 a.m. It’s unclear if the unit affected is inhabitable.

The Fire Marshal responded to the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.