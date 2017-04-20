NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut Barber Expo 7, is the world’s largest barber competition and trade show, right here in Hartford Connecticut, with attendees from all over the world. Some confirmed attendees from the Netherlands, Sweden, and Vietnam.

Barberology, The fuse between barbering and cosmetology. Mens hair grooming is at an all time high. Pomade, Beard oil, Beard Balm, and hair fading, were the top men google searches of 2016.

Jay “Majors” Raposo, has been cutting hair for the past 16 years and has been a shop and academy owner of Major League Barber Academy in West Haven, Connecticut. Jay was sick of hearing barbers complaining about who’s better than who, so he created an event for barbers to battle it out in 2011. Since then the event has been doubling in size and has been spreading awareness in men’s health, community relations, and so much more. Before the internet there was the barbershop, that’s where all the news took place.

The CT Barber Expo Partnered with the Greater Hartford beard and mustache club, which host beard competition to benefit the fisher hour and organizations like the leukemia & Lymphoma society, the YWCA and many more.

Connecticut Barber Expo 7, April 23, 2017 at the Connecticut Convention center, 100 Columbus Blvd, Hartford, Connecticut 06103. Doors open at 8 am for education, 2pm for Trade show and completion.

You can purchase tickets at www.ctbarberexpo.com or show up at the door the day of the show.