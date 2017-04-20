Cruisin’ Connecticut – Bridgeport Bluefish Tryout with John Pierson + Ryan Kristafer

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to The Ballpark at Harbor Yard with the Bridgeport Blue Fish!

The team kicks off their home opener on April 28th, so John Pierson and Ryan Kristafer decided to stop by for a tryout. Let’s just say… maybe they’ll get a gig selling popcorn this year.

They caught up with Pitcher, Chris Rearick to see what he thinks about this season:

We have a really good team, we have a lot of guys that can do a lot of damage and we have a really good pitching staff. I’d be surprised if we can’t take the championship this year. You got really good guys behind you you’re going to play as hard as you can to make sure you perform in front of these guys.

MLB Veteran and Bluefish standout, Sean Burroughs explains what it’s like to be on the road:

Once the season starts we’ve got 142 games and 160 days I think you’re with each other more than you’re with your families. Those are your best friends so you better like them!

Grab your tickets for this season, and visit the Ballpark at Harbor Yard: 500 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06604

