Dunkin’ Donuts coffee now available on Amtrak Acela Trains

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dunkin’ Donuts is bringing it’s coffee to Amtrak passengers.

According to CNN, Dunkin’s original blend and decaf are now available on board Acela Express trains. The high-speed trains took 3.4 million people last year through the biggest cities in the Northeast.

Dunkin’ says it will offer its drinks on Amtrak’s lower-priced Northeast Regional trains later this year. On Acela trains, Dunkin’ says its coffee will be available all day in first class and in the cafe car. The coffee will be brewed using the same equipment that Dunkin’ Donuts uses at its stores.

