Dunkin’ Donuts coffee now available on Amtrak Acela Trains

By Published:
In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 file photo, an Amtrak Acela train travels through Old Lyme, Conn. Federal railroad regulators endorsed an ambitious and costly plan to rebuild the congested Northeast Corridor over the next 30 years by shoring up crumbling infrastructure, running more trains and building new tracks that would allow speeds of up to 220 mph on a stretch of the Washington-Boston route. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dunkin’ Donuts is bringing it’s coffee to Amtrak passengers.

According to CNN, Dunkin’s original blend and decaf are now available on board Acela Express trains. The high-speed trains took 3.4 million people last year through the biggest cities in the Northeast.

Dunkin’ says it will offer its drinks on Amtrak’s lower-priced Northeast Regional trains later this year.  On Acela trains, Dunkin’ says its coffee will be available all day in first class and in the cafe car. The coffee will be brewed using the same equipment that Dunkin’ Donuts uses at its stores.

For more information on coffee being available on Amtrak Acela trains, you can click here.

