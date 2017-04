EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven has a brand new fire chief on Thursday.

Matthew Marcarelli was sworn in as East Haven Fire chief.

Marcarelli is the former acting chief in New Haven. He retired from the New Haven Department last year after spending 22 years there.

East Haven Mayor Joe Maturo says Marcarelli’s proven leadership in New Haven was a key factor in deciding to make him chief.