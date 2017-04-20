East Windsor plane involved in deadly crash will be transported to Delaware

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Windsor aircraft involved in a deadly crash will be sent to Delaware for further investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reports that the Luscome 8A, 1946 aircraft involved in a deadly crash in East Windsor, will be transported to Delaware.

Related: NTSB investigates deadly East Windsor plane crash

The small, single engine plane will be laid out in a hanger where it can be examined more closely.

The NTSB says it was a local flight that took off from Skylark airport, and crashed shortly after takeoff, killing the only two people on board.

Related: Two dead in East Windsor plane crash

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.