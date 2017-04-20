Edge Fitness Personal Training Challenge: Week Three Update

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been three weeks since I kicked off my personal training challenge at The Edge Fitness Clubs. I’m feeling great and seeing my body fat percentage drop, while also getting stronger.

This past week I hit a slight speed bump with the Easter holiday … How could I turn down my 92-year-old grandmother’s homemade ravioli? Thankfully, my trainer Brian Woodford assured me, as long as I pick things back up the next day, there’s no such thing as falling off the wagon.

So that’s exactly what I did. Monday afternoon, I met with Woodford for my weekly session and learned a new circuit to add to my routine. This weeks’ circuit includes exercises like chin-ups with a resistance band for assistance, tricep push-downs, TRX band pull-ups and Jacob’s Ladder (which is one of the toughest cardio exercises I’ve ever done).

There are five weeks left of my challenge, and I’m looking forward to building strength and working towards achieving my five goals. For more information about The Edge Fitness Clubs, visit TheEdgeFitnessClubs.com.