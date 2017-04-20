Edge Fitness Personal Training Challenge: Week Three Update

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been three weeks since I kicked off my personal training challenge at The Edge Fitness Clubs. I’m feeling great and seeing my body fat percentage drop, while also getting stronger.

This past week I hit a slight speed bump with the Easter holiday … How could I turn down my 92-year-old grandmother’s homemade ravioli? Thankfully, my trainer Brian Woodford assured me, as long as I pick things back up the next day, there’s no such thing as falling off the wagon.

So that’s exactly what I did. Monday afternoon, I met with Woodford for my weekly session and learned a new circuit to add to my routine. This weeks’ circuit includes exercises like chin-ups with a resistance band for assistance, tricep push-downs, TRX band pull-ups and Jacob’s Ladder (which is one of the toughest cardio exercises I’ve ever done).

There are five weeks left of my challenge, and I’m looking forward to building strength and working towards achieving my five goals. For more information about The Edge Fitness Clubs, visit TheEdgeFitnessClubs.com.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s