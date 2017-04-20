Fire damages chapel at South Kent School

SOUTH KENT, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire has damaged the chapel at the South Kent School, according to a statement on the school’s website.

School officials say the first started around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, after campus-wide check-in. No students were hurt.

According to the school, most of the damage was contained to the sacristy area. They say thick interior brick walls prevented the flames from spreading to the main chapel area. The main part of the chapel should be okay after a thorough cleaning and some roof repair, school officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.