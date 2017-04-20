Fire rips through Seymour home, hospitalizing one

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Street home is uninhabitable after a fire overnight that dispatchers say sent one to the hospital and displaced those in its four units.

Firefighters in Seymour say they were dispatched to 165 West Street just before 1 a.m. for a fire called in by a homeowner.

With help from Oxford and Beacon Falls, firefighters say they had the flames under control by 3 a.m.

One occupant sustained minor burns. Firefighters say she was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

More than half of the home was seriously damaged, and all of the units are uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross was called in to help find accommodations for tenants. Firefighters estimate less than ten people were displaced.

West Street was closed until just after 4 a.m.

The fire marshal was on-scene investigating through the morning. Dispatchers say the fire appears to have originated in one of the second floor apartments.

