Hartford gang member sentenced for selling drugs, firearms

Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — A gang member in Hartford’s south end was sentenced in Bridgeport for selling heroin, crack cocaine and firearms, according to Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Felix Jimenez, also known as P.R., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden to 60 months of prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Court documents and statements made in court revealed that the 32-year-old, Jimenez, was a member of the Los Solidos gang, and that he was distributing heroin and crack cocaine to street-level dealers, and selling the drugs to his own customers.

A wiretap also revealed that Jimenez possessed and sold firearms.

In May and June of 2015, investigators conducted controlled purchases of two handguns and two rifles, and numerous rounds of ammunition from Jimenez.

These findings stem from September 2014 where the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Violent Crimes Task Force and Hartford Police Department initiated an investigation into narcotics distribution, firearms trafficking and acts of violence carried out by members and associates of Los Solidos in Hartford’s South End.

The investigation, which included the use of court-authorized wiretaps and controlled purchases of heroin, crack cocaine and firearms, resulted in federal charges against approximately 30 individuals.

Jimenez has been detained since his arrest on June 15, 2015. On October 24, 2016, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of heroin.

Jimenez has nine felony convictions, including convictions for possession and sale of narcotics, violation of a protective order, risk of injury to a minor, and larceny.

This prosecution stems from Project Longevity, a comprehensive initiative to reduce gun violence in Connecticut’s major cities. Through Project Longevity, community members and law enforcement directly engage with members of groups that are prone to commit violence. A critical component of the Project Longevity strategy is the “call-in,” a face-to-face meeting where Project Longevity partners engage group members and deliver a community message against violence, a law enforcement message about the consequences of further violence and an offer of help for those who want it.

Members of Los Solidos attended call-ins that were held in April 2014 and August 2014.