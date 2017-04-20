Hartford PD: Student in custody for cutting another student with box cutter

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a student allegedly cut another student with a box cutter at a Hartford school on Thursday.

Hartford police tweeted that officers responded to Capital Preparatory Magnet School, at 1304 Main Street, for an emotionally distressed student who cut another student and friend in the leg with a box cutter.

HPD SID detectives investigating an EDP student @ Cap Prep Mag School who cut a student&friend in leg with box cutter. Student is in custody — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) April 20, 2017

Police say the emotionally distressed student then walked into the principal’s office crying after the incident. That student is now in police custody and police say “a juvy referral is likely.”

EDP Student walked to principals office crying after incident. All students are safe. Cut is minor, may need stitches. Juvy Referal likely — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) April 20, 2017

The injured student suffered a minor cut that may need stitches. All students are safe and the incident remains under investigation.