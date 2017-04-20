HeartCare Associates of CT: Importance of Stress Testing for Coronary Artery Disease

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Stress can play a major role in your health, it is important to get a stress test done in order to detect Coronary Artery Disease.

HeartCare Associates of Connecticut offers the full spectrum of general and specialized cardiovascular services and diagnostics. We provide high quality, state of the art, and comprehensive cardiovascular care in a compassionate and service-oriented environment. The physicians who are part of our group practice are all board-certified or board-eligible cardiologists who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

Free Vein Screening, today 4/20/17 at the Hamden office from 4 – 7pm

Go to their website for details:  heartcareassoc.com

