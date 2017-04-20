I-95 northbound in Westport closed after 3 car accident

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-car accident closed part of Interstate-95 in Westport on Thursday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Connecticut State Police tweeted that I-95 northbound in Westport at exit 16 was closed for a 3-car accident. They said there were serious injuries involved in the accident.

Troopers say traffic is being diverted off exit 16. They urge motorists to reduce speed as they approach the area.

There is no word on how long the highway will be shut down for or what caused the accident.