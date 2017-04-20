I-95 northbound in Westport closed after 3 car accident

By Published:
Courtesy: CT DOT

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-car accident closed part of Interstate-95 in Westport on Thursday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Connecticut State Police tweeted that I-95 northbound in Westport at exit 16 was closed for a 3-car accident. They said there were serious injuries involved in the accident.

Troopers say traffic is being diverted off exit 16. They urge motorists to reduce speed as they approach the area.

There is no word on how long the highway will be shut down for or what caused the accident.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s