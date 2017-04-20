In the Bender Kitchen: Wonder of Women Event with Chef Silvia Baldini

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Wonder of Women event is happening on Tuesday April 25th. This is the 16th year and the event focusing on empowering women. We have this year’s guest speaker, Chef Silvia Baldini with us in the Bender Kitchen.

Beetroot and Walnut Hummus

Ingredients

1/2 cup walnuts

3 medium beetroots cooked, peeled and diced

1/4 cup cubed stale bread crust removed

1 tbsp tahini paste

1/2 clove garlic optional

1 medium lemon, juiced

1/4 tsp cumin powder

3 tbsp olive oil

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Spread the walnuts on a rimmed baking sheet and toast in the oven for 5 to 7 minutes. In a food processor, crumble the stale bread. Then add the beets, tahini, the garlic if using, the toasted walnuts, the cumin, half the lemon juice, salt and pepper and blend to a thick paste. Add the olive oil and pulse a couple of times.

Taste the mixture and adjust for lemon juice and seasoning. Cover and refrigerate for up to a couple days. Bring to room temperature prior to serving.