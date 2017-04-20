Long Wharf Theatre: Constantine Maroulis in The Most Beautiful Room in New York

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Constantine Maroulis, a Tony nominee for Rock of Ages and an “American Idol” finalist will be appearing in Long Wharf Theatre’s world premiere musical The Most Beautiful Room in New York, which runs May 3 through 28th.

He also has a new single, “All About You”

For information on The Long Wharf Theatre visit longwharf.org

For more information on Constantine:

http://www.constantinemaroulis.com/

Facebook- constantinemofficial

Instagram- constantinemaroulis

Twitter- ConstantineM