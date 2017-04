BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A 33-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning at McLevy Park in Bridgeport.

According to Bridgeport Police, Max Antoine, was shot in the torso in the area of 202 State Street between Main and Broad Streets at 12:35 a.m. Police say several shots were fired and Antoine was struck by one of them and collapsed in the middle of the park and died at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the shooting to call them at 203-576-8477.