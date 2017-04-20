More rain expected tonight into tomorrow

By Published:

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

The rain from this morning moved out and we actually saw some sunshine for the afternoon earlier today. More rain is expected to move into the state this evening and last into tomorrow afternoon. The steadiest of the rain unfortunately falls during the AM commute on Friday. This of course is great news for drought concerns, flowers and lawns across Connecticut.

Scattered showers will move into Connecticut after 8 PM this evening and linger overnight. Any rain that does fall before midnight will be very light. The heaviest rain stays to our north and south, we’re sandwiched in between!

ka mw dma rpm 4k sat rad temps wind icons31 More rain expected tonight into tomorrow

The showers become more widespread rain for the commute Friday morning. We’re not talking about flooding rain during the commute, but certainly enough to slow it down. So plan on giving yourself a few extra minutes if you have somewhere to be early Friday morning.

ka mw dma rpm 4k sat rad temps wind icons1 More rain expected tonight into tomorrow

Rain will slowly taper off around midday on Friday. If you live in eastern CT there will be a few lingering showers early afternoon but by 3 PM, it’s all out of here. Improving weather for the afternoon with some sunny breaks but temps only make it into the mid 50s. Factor in a little wind and it will feel more like the 40s!

ka mw dma rpm 4k sat rad temps wind icons21 More rain expected tonight into tomorrow

We have some good news for the weekend forecast. Saturday we’ll see more clouds than sunshine with temps getting into the 60s. But here’s the good news, earlier in the week it looked like Sunday was going to be a washout. New model data from today now shows that system keeping the rain to the south. So it looks like we’ll stay dry but it will be cooler and cloudy! There’s a big warm-up in the 8 day forecast. Check it out here! For the full forecast, click here!

Thanks for reading!

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Interact with me on facebook or twitter! Send me a message on social media, and I’ll get back to you!

weekend planner More rain expected tonight into tomorrow

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s