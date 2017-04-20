More rain expected tonight into tomorrow

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

The rain from this morning moved out and we actually saw some sunshine for the afternoon earlier today. More rain is expected to move into the state this evening and last into tomorrow afternoon. The steadiest of the rain unfortunately falls during the AM commute on Friday. This of course is great news for drought concerns, flowers and lawns across Connecticut.

Scattered showers will move into Connecticut after 8 PM this evening and linger overnight. Any rain that does fall before midnight will be very light. The heaviest rain stays to our north and south, we’re sandwiched in between!

The showers become more widespread rain for the commute Friday morning. We’re not talking about flooding rain during the commute, but certainly enough to slow it down. So plan on giving yourself a few extra minutes if you have somewhere to be early Friday morning.

Rain will slowly taper off around midday on Friday. If you live in eastern CT there will be a few lingering showers early afternoon but by 3 PM, it’s all out of here. Improving weather for the afternoon with some sunny breaks but temps only make it into the mid 50s. Factor in a little wind and it will feel more like the 40s!

We have some good news for the weekend forecast. Saturday we’ll see more clouds than sunshine with temps getting into the 60s. But here’s the good news, earlier in the week it looked like Sunday was going to be a washout. New model data from today now shows that system keeping the rain to the south. So it looks like we’ll stay dry but it will be cooler and cloudy! There’s a big warm-up in the 8 day forecast. Check it out here! For the full forecast, click here!

