More Rain On The Way Tonight-Friday

A break in the wet pattern for this afternoon, but more rain is coming in tonight and will be around for Friday morning. Great news for the flowers and lawns. Plus, you will get a break from the recent terrible pollen count. It will be lower through tomorrow then going way up this weekend through next week!

The rain will start filling in over Connecticut tonight 8PM-Midnight then linger through tomorrow morning. It should move out between noon and 3PM tomorrow.

The weekend will feature lots of clouds with dry weather. Yes, this is good news for Sunday’s events with the rain now forecast to stay south of Connecticut leaving our area dry!

Great news for the Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Festival this Sunday in New Haven.

