Nathan Carman asks judge to seal warrant

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Nathan Carman, the Middletown man rescued at sea, is asking a state judge to seal a warrant.

The warrant reveals he was a suspect in his grandfather’s murder back in 2013. Windsor police used that warrant to search Carman’s former Middletown home in an attempt to find the gun used to kill his grandfather, John Chokalos.

Carman went missing with his mother on September 17th. He was found 8 days later on a raft but his mother was never found. She is now presumed dead.