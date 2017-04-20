New York police clergyman arrested for impersonating an officer in Connecticut

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have arrested a New York man for pretending to be a police detective to get out of a bunch of traffic tickets.

Wednesday night just before 7:00 p.m., State Police got a number of 911 calls about a Nissan SUV driving along I-95 in Greenwich with the emergency flashers on. Callers said the SUV was driving on and off the center median passing cars, tailgating, splitting the lanes, and driving from side to side on the highway. The vehicle wound up passing two state troopers who were working a minor accident. They pulled over the SUV and found that the registration was expired.

The driver, 47-year-old Popeye Whittingham, told Connecticut troopers that he was a New York City police detective and showed them a badge. Police here did some digging and found out that Whittingham is a volunteer clergy member with a New York precinct and has no police powers.

Police later found out that Whittingham has a record including attempted murder and a weapons charge. He was hit with a list of charges including Impersonating a Police Officer. He is out on $2,500 bond and is due in court May 5th.