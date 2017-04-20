Police investigate social media post directed towards Norwich Free Academy

NORWICH, Conn (WTNH) – Police are looking into a comment posted on social media directed at Norwich Free Academy that read “Dont (sic) go to school”.

Law enforcement officials say the post came from a student who lives in Bend, Oregon, and the Bend Police Department has spoken with the student’s mother. Norwich Police and Norwich Free Academy Campus Safety have spoken with, and are actively working with the police and school administration in Bend.

Police urge people to talk with their children about internet safety about using good judgment in the language, images and ideas they share on Social Media.