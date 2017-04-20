Police search for man who burglarized Dunkin’ Donuts in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon Police are searching for a man who burglarized a Dunkin’ Donuts in town early Thursday morning.

According to police, the burglary happened around 2 a.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Windsor Avenue. They say a male suspect forced entry and stole cash from inside.

Officials believe the man is around 5’8″ to 5’10” and say he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with jeans.

Vernon Police are working with surrounding towns to see if this may be connected to other similar cases.

If you saw anything or have an information, police would like you to call them at (860) 872-9126.