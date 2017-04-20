Quinnipiac poll finds President Trump’s approval rating up slightly, but still negative

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new national Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday finds President Donald Trump’s approval rating has gone up slightly since the start of April.

The Quinnipiac Polling Institute says 40-percent of Americans approve of the job the president is doing. They say 56-percent disapprove. In a poll released April 4, 35-percent approved and 57-percent disapproved.

According to the poll, 61-percent of voters approve of the missile strike in Syria while 31-percent disapprove.

The poll shows 62-percent of voters say the U.S. missile strike in Syria will not be effective in preventing the Syrian government from using chemical weapons in the future. It says 49 percent of voters think it is not in the U.S. national interest to be involved in the Syrian conflict, but say 52-percent say America has a “moral responsibility to get involved.”

According to the poll, 78 percent of voters are “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about the U.S. getting into a war in Syria, like the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. It says a total of 72 percent of voters are “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” that U.S. involvement in Syria could lead to armed conflict with Russia.

Americans are divided on how Trump is handling North Korea, with 45-percent approving and 42-percent disapproving, the poll says.

Quinnipiac says voters’ opinions of President Trump’s personal qualities are still mostly negative:

58-percent say he is not honest. 37-percent say he is.

55-percent say he does not have good leadership skills. 40-percent say he does.

57-percent say he does not care about average Americans. 42-percent say he does.

63-percent say he is not level-headed. 33 percent say he is.

61-pecent say he is a strong person. 36-percent say he is not.

58-percent say he is intelligent. 38-percent say he is not.

61-percent say he does not share their values. 35-percent say he does.

“With only a slight bombing bump, President Donald Trump stays mired in miserable numbers,” Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a news release. “The first 100 days draw to a close with character flaws overwhelming his strongest traits, intelligence and strength as a person.”

The Quinnipiac poll says 56-percent of voters disapprove of how Trump is handling foreign policy while 40-percent approve.

It says:

49-percent disapprove of the way he is handling the economy. 42-percent approve.

51-percent disapprove of the way he is handling terrorism. 44-percent approve.

58-percent disapprove of the way he is handling immigration. 39-percent approve.

61-percent disapprove of the way he is handling the environment. 31-percent approve.

For a look at the full poll, including favorability ratings of President Trump’s family, click here.